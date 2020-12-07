TechBridge: Commercial Service Agreements

TechPort has scheduled the next installment of Tech Bridge@TechPort from 1 to 1:30 pm December 10, 2020, on commercial service agreements.

Tech Bridge@TechPort is hosted by Rick Tarr, director of NAWCAD Tech Transfer Office and Southern Maryland Tech Bridge.

This will be the third Tech Bridge@TechPort since Mr. Tarr joined forces in October 2020 with TechPort Director Tommy Luginbill in launching Tech Bridge@TechPort (T2), a monthly live interactive broadcast where an array of current topics are discussed with Mr. Tarr and special guests.

“We were so pleased to execute an agreement with Patuxent Partnership and NAWCAD to bring the Tech Bridge to fruition,” said Mr. Luginbill.

These programs are consolidated, quick, and easy to understand segments to help make the process of working with the Navy easier to understand and digest. High value and low time frames are a more efficient and better use of our time because, in a busy world, efficiency is key. “We know during these troubling times, everyone is busy and we want to make sure they get the best information possible in the shortest amount of time,” Mr. Luginbill highlighted.

As designed by NavalX, the purpose of a Tech Bridge is to have a combination of the Navy, education, and community. Given TechPort’s association with the University of Maryland and its involvement with the community, signing off with the Navy was the perfect way to bring this beneficial agreement to life.

The incubator endeavors to help diversify the local business environment of Southern Maryland. Operated under contract by the University of Maryland, TechPort targets startup and early-stage companies that specialize in unmanned and autonomous systems and commercialization of Navy technology. The incubator offers premier office and development space, including high-quality 3-D printers, a general machine shop, strategic advising, and expanded funding opportunities.

Due to COVID-19, the events are currently being held as virtual live-broadcast across various platforms, such as YouTube, Facebook, and LinkedIn. However, this limitation has not stopped T2 from providing outstanding informational events.

The first T2 event was held on October 8, 2020, discussing CRADA’s, cooperative research and development agreements, which remains available for viewing. The event was hosted by Mr. Tarr and special guest Michelle Miedzinski, CRADA, and PLA program manager at NAWCAD.

The November 12, 2020, discussion regarded education partnership agreements, which remains available for viewing. Joining the discussion were Theresa C. Shafer, director of Engineering Education and Research Partnerships, and John Barkyoumb, director of Strategic Relations at the Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division.

TechPort, UAS Business Incubator and Community Innovation Hub of Southern Maryland, is a business incubator, think tank, and the center of the Southern Maryland innovation zone. Located at St. Mary’s County Regional Airport, TechPort began operations in April 2018 and is supported by the US Navy, St. Mary’s County, and the University of Maryland.

Its mission is to grow the area’s economic base by accelerating innovation and assisting entrepreneurs to create and build new tech based companies. Unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and other autonomous systems are the primary focus of the incubator.

For more information about TechPort at the Aviation Technology Park at St. Mary's County Regional Airport, contact Tommy Luginbill, 44185 Airport Road, California, MD 20619; Email: tommylug@gmail.com.