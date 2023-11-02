Survey to Assess Local Labor Force Needs

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Thursday, November 2, 2023 · Leave a Comment

The Patuxent Partnership has joined the College of Southern Maryland and other tri-county partners to conduct an industry survey. The goal is to assess the local labor force and industry needs.

All responses will be collected by the college’s research department. Feedback is voluntary. Please participate only once. Contact CSM’s Planning, Institutional Effectiveness, and Research Department with any questions or concerns.

Thank you for taking the time to complete the brief six-question survey here.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.