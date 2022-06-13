Support NAACP Freedom Fund Brunch

Posted by Lexi Leader on Monday, June 13, 2022 · Leave a Comment

(Pixabay.com photo)

The St. Mary’s County NAACP 7025 branch will hold a Freedom Fund jazz brunch in October 2022 and sponsorships are being sought.

Opportunities are available for Gold Sponsors at $500, Silver Sponsors at $300, and Bronze Sponsors at $100.

Proceeds collected from the Freedom Fund event will benefit the annual Claudia Pickeral Memorial Scholarship. Branch 7025 is proud to award scholarships to graduating seniors in St. Mary’s County focused on a brighter future.

Through community support, more than $30,000 has been generated to support youth in pursuit of furthering their education. The success of this event relies on the generosity of individuals and companies.

For more information, contact Darlene Johnson at [email protected] or Andrea Bowman at 240-561-9168 or [email protected].