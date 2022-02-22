Sunday Hours Return to Lex Park Library

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 · Leave a Comment

The Lexington Park Library is extending its hours to include Sunday.

The building will be open to the public from 1 to 5 pm. All services will be available, including public access computers, meeting and study room use, material checkouts, and curbside service.

Sunday hours at Lexington Park Library will be additional to the regular hours at all locations, which are Monday through Thursday 9 am to 8 pm and Friday and Saturday 9 am to 5 pm.

Charlotte Hall Library and Leonardtown Library will remain closed on Sundays.

“Sunday service has always been popular in our community, and we are glad for the opportunity to bring it back,” said Amy Ford, Lexington Park Library branch manager. “It’s a great day for community groups to meet and for families to spend together relaxing, reading, and getting ready for the week. We look forward to seeing you on Sunday soon!”