Summer Is Perfect for Superfoods

There is not a single food that provides all the nutrition the human body needs, but there are some Superfoods that boast a concentration of important nutrients, and MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital is Leonardtown is helping to ensure the public knows what they are.

Superfoods can play an important role in establishing healthy eating habits.

“As part of a nutritious diet, include as many of these foods as you like,” said Wendy Chatham, registered dietitian at MedStar St. Mary’s. “Try roasting cruciferous vegetables such as Brussels sprouts with olive oil and garlic, or include peppers on your backyard grill.”

Summer is the perfect time for fresh garden produce to shine. Find these delicious choices at a farmers market or supermarket.

Dark, Leafy Greens: Fiber, calcium, vitamins A and C — there’s a whole lot to love about greens like kale, spinach, swiss chard, and collards.

Berries: Packed full of vitamins and antioxidants, which are known to reduce the risk of heart disease, cancer, and other inflammatory conditions, berries are also great sources of fiber. Look for blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, and strawberries.

Cruciferous Vegetables: Cabbage and broccoli, Brussels sprouts and cauliflower — there is no need to be choosy. Load up on all of them. These veggies are a great source of vitamins, fiber, and phytochemicals that might help prevent certain types of cancer.

Cherries: As antioxidant powerhouses, cherries have compounds that may prevent arthritis pain and protect the heart. Darker cherries have a higher antioxidant content.

Tomatoes: Considered both a fruit and a vegetable, these garden favorites are high in vitamin C and lycopene, and are shown to reduce the risk of prostate cancer.

Bell Peppers: Red varieties, especially, are great sources of fiber — and contain beta-carotene, lycopene, and twice the amount of vitamin C that is found in a citrus orange.

For more information and one-click access to a full list of resources available at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, visit their Leader member page.