Students Invited to Compete in App Challenge

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Thursday, October 19, 2023 · Leave a Comment

Rep. Steny H. Hoyer‘s office is now accepting submissions for the 2023 Congressional App Challenge.

“This competition is an excellent opportunity for students throughout the Fifth District to showcase their programming capabilities as well as gain hands-on experience building apps,” the congressman said. “In the 117th Congress, House Democrats passed the CHIPS and Science Act – a law that empowers Americans to be global leaders in the technology and manufacturing fields. Because of laws like CHIPS and Science, and other key parts of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, programming skills and creativity are in higher demand than ever before. I encourage all eligible students in the Fifth District to compete in this year’s app challenge and look forward to seeing how students in Maryland continue to drive innovation and improve our country.”

Established by the US House of Representatives in 2013, the Congressional App Competition is a nationwide event that invites students from all congressional districts to compete, either individually or in a group of up to four, by creating and presenting an original software application, or “app,” for a mobile, tablet, or computer platform of their choice.

The contest, modeled off the Congressional Art Competition, is designed to promote innovation and engagement in the STEM education fields.

To be eligible to participate in the Congressional App Challenge, applicants must be a middle or high school student at the time of app submission. Students may compete in the district they reside in or the district they attend school in. If competing as a team, at least half of the teammates must be eligible to compete in the district in which they are participating.

The deadline for submissions for the 2023 competition is November 1, 2023. Students are encouraged to register and begin work on their projects as soon as possible.

The winning individual or team will be recognized at an awards ceremony, featured on CongressionalAppChallenge.us, and the winning app will be placed on display in the US Capitol alongside winners from across the country.

