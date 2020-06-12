STS Buses Return to Regular Schedule

Effective Monday, June 15, St. Mary’s Transit System regular bus service will resume Monday through Friday, extending some routes to 9 pm.

All riders are required to wear a face cover before boarding buses. There is a nine-passenger limit on each bus, additional riders should wait for the next bus or call the STS dispatch number for assistance at 301-475-4200, ext. 1120 or 1121. To minimize operator contact, passenger must place fare or ticket in the fare box or show their monthly pass or daily pass while boarding the bus.

For the health and safety of all, St. Mary’s Transit System will continue daily wipe-down of buses and paratransit vehicles; and disinfecting areas with high passenger touchpoints.

St. Mary’s Transit System service fixed routes guidelines and continued routes:

Monday through Friday STS will resume the following routes:

Rt. 1 – California Route – Northbound and Southbound 6 am to 6 pm

Rt. 2 – Charlotte Hall Route – Northbound and Southbound 6 am to 6 pm

Rt. 3 – Great Mills Route – Northbound and Southbound 6 am to 6 pm

Rt. 4 – County Span -Northbound and Southbound every even hour 6 am to 5/7 pm

Rt. 5 – Calvert Connection-every odd hour from 7 am to 6 pm

Rt. 7 – Southern Route- every hour 6 am to 7 pm

Monday through Saturday STS will resume the following routes:

Rt. 6 – Northern Route – Every odd hour 7 am to 7 pm

Rt. 7 – Southern Route- Saturday only every odd hour 7 am to 7 pm

Rt. 11 -Great Mills/California Route- Every hour 6 am to 9 pm

Rt. 12 -Leonardtown Route Northbound/Southbound every hour 6 am to 9 pm

Rt. 14 -County Span Route Northbound/Southbound every even hour 6 am to 7 pm

Sunday STS will resume the following routes:

Rt. 11 – Great Mills/California Route – 6 am to 7 pm

Rt. 12 – Leonardtown Route – 6 am to 7 pm

Mobility – ADA and SSTAP paratransit service will continue to book and provide medical trips such as dialysis, chemotherapy, hospitals, clinics, mental health facilities, as well as trips to pharmacies and grocery stores.

Riders needing assistance with trip planning can contact the STS Transit Information Center from 6 am to 6 pm Monday through Friday at 301-475-4200, ext. 1120 or 1121. For additional information and to view bus schedules, go to the STS website.

