Still Time to Register for HBCU College Fair

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, February 13, 2022 · Leave a Comment

Registration is still being accepted for the 10th annual Southern Maryland HBCU College & Career Fair featuring Historically Black Colleges and Universities and local colleges and career organizations. The virtual event is free and will be held 10 am to 2 pm Saturday, February 19.

Students must register here to attend.

They will meet recruiters from Historically Black Colleges and Universities, St. Mary’s College of Maryland, and the College of Southern Maryland. They will talk with

career representatives in the fields of law enforcement, education, military, merchant marines, trades and energy, entrepreneurship, and more. They will attend presentations and join in panel discussions that focus on preparing for college and careers.

The fair is being presented by St. Mary’s County NAACP #7025 in partnership with St. Mary’s County Public Schools and the St. Mary’s County Library.

Dr. Janice Talbert Walthour, NAACP education committee chair, attended segregated schools in St. Mary’s County and is a graduate of Morgan State University. “Many of the African-American students coming from this rural segregated system were highly encouraged to apply to Bowie State, Coppin State, Morgan State, and the University of Maryland, Eastern Shore.” she said. “These are the HBCUs here in Maryland. At that time, most who applied were accepted, nurtured, and given world-class opportunities to succeed and become leaders in their communities, states, our country, and the world.”

Adrianne Dillahunt, chair of the HBCU Fair, said, “Our goal is to provide information to students about diverse, accessible, and affordable post-secondary education options that may lead to equal opportunities for achieving economic success, sustainability, and financial security.