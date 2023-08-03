Steering Wheel Locks at District 4 Station

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, August 3, 2023

In light of the recent issue regarding the thefts of Hyundais and Kias, both companies have done all they can to fix the problem, according to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. Unfortunately, even with the upgrades, thieves are still attempting to steal cars.

The sheriff’s office has collaborated with Hyundai and Kia, who have donated steering wheel locks to help citizens take that extra step toward safety.

These steering wheel locks will be available for pickup, free of charge, to residents. Stop by the District 4 station at 21633 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park (301-475-4040) between 8am and 4pm seven days a week.

Limit of one per person. Bring proof of ownership of a vehicle.

The sheriff’s office is offering a few tips to keep you and your valuables safe:

Be intentional about the security of your vehicle and your belongings.

Lock your doors. (Many of the thefts the office handles are from unlocked vehicles.)

Do not leave valuables in the vehicle. (If you must, then keep them out of plain sight.)

Park in well lit, easily visible locations when possible.

Attach a steering wheel lock when your vehicle is parked. This is a very clear sign that your car is unavailable to a thief.