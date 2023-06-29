St. Mary’s Kindergarten Enrollment Open

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, June 29, 2023

Registration for St. Mary’s County kindergarten for the 2023–2024 school year has begun and will continue throughout the summer.

Parents of children who will be 5 by September 1, 2023, should register at the school assigned to their physical address during the open enrollment period.

Parents and legal guardians may go to the school assigned to their legal address to complete the registration paperwork. Children are not required to be present for registration. Required documentation includes evidence of birth, proof of residency, a copy of the child’s immunization record, and any court papers regarding custody of the minor child. Parents and legal guardians must also bring photo identification when registering their child.

Each elementary school will conduct open enrollment for the children residing in their zone. Information regarding which school serves your residential area is provided by the Department of Capital Planning at SMCPS – Find a School by your address or 301-475-4256, option 6. You do not need to make an appointment to register a child.

Documentation which indicates the current physical address of the child will be accepted as proof of residence. Proof of residence will include, but is not limited to, one of the following:

Mortgage/deed/rental agreement with 911 address assignment;

Current utility bill with parent/legal guardian name, 911 address of residence, and service address (post office box is not acceptable, wireless phone bills are not acceptable); and,

Patuxent River Naval Base housing form NOW-NATC-1110-1/15, Assignment to Public Quarters, which identifies bona fide residence in St. Mary’s County.

Parents and legal guardians not intending to register an appropriately aged child for kindergarten must obtain a waiver from the St. Mary’s County Public Schools Department of Student Services. It is not necessary for children enrolled in Head Start or prekindergarten in the public schools to register again.

