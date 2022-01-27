St. Mary’s, Eat, Live, and Be Healthy

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, January 27, 2022

(Unsplash.com photo by nrd)

The Chronic Disease Action Team of the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership is encouraging community members to join its year-long wellness challenge, Eat, Live, and Be Healthy 2022.

The challenge will promote healthy habits, provide education and resources, and encourage community members to eat, live, and be healthy this year.

Participants in each monthly challenge will be included in a drawing for monthly prizes.

Click here to register.