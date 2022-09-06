St. Mary’s Delegate Districts Have Changed

There are three Legislative Districts in St. Mary’s County. Voters in each district elect a Delegate to represent them in Annapolis. All of Legislative District 29 is represented by one State Senator.

District 29 Senator Jack Bailey and District 29A Delegate Matt Morgan, Republicans, are unchallenged and will continue to serve through 2026.

Districts 29B and 29C were significantly reconfigured this year by the state legislature and many of these districts voters have swapped districts. For example, the entire Piney Point peninsula is now part of Legislative District 29C, following the Potomac River from Piney Point up to Leonardtown then cutting straight across St. Mary’s to the east to include the tail-end of Calvert County.

District 29B stretches from California south to Point Lookout; District 29A covers everything north of Leonardtown.

St. Mary’s County Board of Elections has numerous ways you can confirm which district includes your address on their Redistricting page. Not all local maps or campaign website maps have been fully updated.

To vote in the 2022 Election, you must be registered to vote by October 18, 2022. The Maryland Board of Elections explains can register to vote, here.

To register to vote or to check your registration status, click here. Your voter registration must be up to date with your current address. To update your voter registration, click here.

You may also register to vote or update your voter registration information in person during early voting or on election day. If you update your address on election day, you will be asked to complete a provisional ballot. An election judge will assist you with this process.