St. Mary’s Budget Hearing April 25

The St. Mary’s County commissioners will hold a public hearing on the recommended county budget at 6pm Tuesday, April 25, at Chopticon High School.

Chopticon is at 25390 Colton’s Point Road in Morganza.

To be considered:

Constant Yield Tax Rate (“Real Property Tax Increase”)

2. St. Mary’s County fees and charges for the following departments:

Aging & Human Services – Senior Center Room Rental Rates

Emergency Services – Rescue Billing Transport Fees

Land Use & Growth Management – Development Service Fees

Recreation & Parks – Wicomico Golf Course Fees

Recreation & Parks – Recreation Activity Fees

Soil Conservation – Erosion & Sediment Control Fees

3. Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department Tax Rate Increase to .056

4. FY2024 Recommended Budget

Copies of the budget are available online or from the St. Mary’s County Department of Finance.

Residents are encouraged to attend and participate in the public hearing. Those wishing to address the commissioners may participate in-person or provide their feedback via:

Email to: [email protected]

Mail to: PO Box 653 Leonardtown, MD 20650

All submissions must be received no later than 5pm Tuesday, May 2, 2023. All submissions will be considered by the commissioners at the public hearing and/or up to seven days following the hearing.

The county’s public hearings are televised live on St. Mary’s County Government (SMCG) TV Channel 95 and streamed live on the SMCG YouTube Channel.