St. Mary’s Budget Briefing Jan. 23

A St. Mary’s County budget briefing for fiscal 2025 will be held Tuesday, January 23, 2024, during the regular business meeting of the county commissioners. The briefing will include discussion on the following topics:

The economy

Property tax credits

Upcoming requests

Budget flexibility

The briefing will be at the Chesapeake Building at 41770 Baldridge St. in Leonardtown.

Community members are encouraged to attend or watch on St. Mary’s County Government Channel 95 or on-demand via the SMCG YouTube Channel.

Additionally, the commissioners have launched a new online engagement page for the FY2025 budget here. From the page, residents can learn about the budget process, view the budget timeline and meeting schedule, watch meeting videos, and leave feedback on local priorities.

For more information, go to stmaryscountymd.gov.