St. Clement’s, Piney Point Join Museum Association

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, March 27, 2020 · Leave a Comment

St. Clement’s Island Museum and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum recently joined over a thousand other institutions across the country as members of the North American Reciprocal Museum Association. The organization is one of the largest reciprocal membership organizations in the world.

NARM is an affiliation program that connects arts, cultural, and historical institutions along with botanical gardens, children’s museums, science and technology centers, and more that offer their individual NARM qualified members reciprocal benefits.

Individuals who join a participating NARM institution can receive reciprocal benefits such as free admission and shop discounts at all other NARM-affiliated locations. Joining the Friends of the St. Clement’s Island and Piney Point Museums at the Heritage level ($125) allows you to take advantage of member benefits at these locations, which includes 17 institutions in Maryland, 23 in Virginia, and 14 in Washington, DC

“We already offer so many amazing benefits to Friends members who have generously chosen to support our museums and historic sites,” says Amber Puschinsky, fundraising coordinator for the Friends of St. Clement’s Island and Piney Point Museums. “I’m beyond excited that we will be able to essentially offer 1,000 more places for our members to explore.”

Those interested in joining the Friends of St. Clement’s Island and Piney Point Museums should contact Ms. Puschinsky at amber.puschinsky@stmarysmd.com or call 301-769-2222. For more information about NARM, go to the NARM website.

To find out more about events and programs at St. Clement’s Island Museum and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, visit Facebook.com/SCIMuseum, Facebook.com/1836Light or museums.stmarysmd.com.