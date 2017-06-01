Spend a Night on Broadway

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, June 1, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Come join The Newtowne Players as they take theatergoers on a magical journey to the heart and soul of Broadway.

This year’s show, “A Night on Broadway. Sight, Sound and Song,” includes “42nd Street,” “Funny Girl,” “Oklahoma,” “Phantom of the Opera,” “Les Miserables,” “Wicked,” “Jekyll and Hyde,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Avenue Q,” “Jersey Boys,” “Cats,” “Hamilton,” “Aladdin,” “Finding Neverland,” “Bombshell,” “The Wiz,” “Grease,” “Hairspray,” “Spamalot,” “Beautiful,” “South Pacific,” “Man of La Mancha,” “Something Rotten,” “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Carousel,” “A Little Night Music,” “The Wedding Singer,” “A Chorus Line,” and “Waitress the Musical.”

The show is written by Diane Trautman and Thomas Esposito, choreographed by Erich Engel, and produced by Esposito and Beth Sandford.

Visitors are bound to hear many songs they know and love.

Performances will run until Sunday, June 4, 2017. The Three Notch Theatre is at 21744 South Coral Drive in Lexington Park, Maryland.

Adult general admission tickets are $18 each; seniors (65 and older)/students/military $15; and children 12 and younger $13.

Tickets can be purchased online here. Or call 301-737-5447 to make a reservation. Please be advised: if you call, leave a message with your name, number of tickets needed, the date of the performance, and your phone number. The physical box office opens one hour prior to showtime.

For more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.

