Special Hunt Days for Vets, Military, Youth

Maryland’s youth hunters, veterans, and military personnel will be afforded a unique opportunity to experience Maryland’s tradition of waterfowl hunting on two special hunt days: Nov. 5, 2022 and Feb. 4, 2023.

On these two days, hunting for ducks, geese, and coots on public and private lands in Maryland will be offered exclusively to eligible hunters 16 years of age or younger, military veterans of any age as defined in section 101 of title 38, United States Code, and members of the Armed Forces on active duty, including members of the National Guard and Reserves on active duty (other than for training).

“The Department is pleased to offer these special hunting days,” said Wildlife and Heritage Director Paul Peditto. “Their placement on the calendar, one early in the hunting season and one late, gives our more experienced hunters an excellent opportunity to teach waterfowling skills to these important groups under a variety of conditions.”

Youth hunters must be accompanied by an unarmed adult at least 21 years old, or by eligible military personnel also participating in the hunt. All eligible hunters and adult mentors must possess Maryland hunting licenses or be exempt from hunting license requirements. Any adult participating in this hunt will need to purchase both a Maryland Migratory Game Bird Stamp and a Federal Duck Stamp. Youth hunters, including those possessing an apprentice license, must purchase a Maryland Migratory Game Bird Stamp but do not need to purchase a Federal Duck Stamp if under 16 years of age.

The bag limits for the hunting days are the same as the regular seasons except:

Two black ducks may be taken.

Two scaup may be taken.

One Canada goose may be taken when hunting within the Atlantic Population (AP) Canada Goose Hunting Zone; and

Five Canada geese may be taken when hunting within the Atlantic Flyway Resident Population (AFRP) Canada Goose Hunting Zone.

For information on public hunting lands and Wildlife Management Areas, please see pages 56-59 of the 2022-23 Maryland Guide to Hunting and Trapping.

Licenses, stamps, and permits may be purchased online, by phone at 855-855-3906, at a Natural Resources Service Center or at any one of the more than 250 Sport License Agents statewide.

Hunters with questions may contact the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Wildlife and Heritage Service at 410-260-8540.