South China Sea Topic of TPP Webinar

US Navy photo

Gregory Poling, senior fellow for Southeast Asia and director of the Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative at CSIS, will lead the upcoming “Rock & Rules: American and the South China Seas” webinar. The Patuxent Partnership and St. Mary’s College of Maryland Center for the Study of Democracy will co-sponsor the event to be held from noon to 1:30 pm Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

The South China Sea is home to the most complex territorial and maritime disputes in the world. And it is one of the most likely place for US-China competition to turn violent. The United States has long-standing interests in this waterway, as does the rest of the international community. Mr. Poling will explore those interests and how Washington, alongside allies and partners, can secure them while avoiding conflict.

Find the link to view the webinar here.

Mr. Poling oversees research on US foreign policy in the Asia Pacific, with a particular focus on the maritime domain and the countries of Southeast Asia, at the Center for Strategic & International Studies.

His research interests include the South China Sea disputes, democratization in Southeast Asia, and Asian multilateralism. Mr. Poling’s writings have been featured in Foreign Affairs, The Wall Street Journal, Nikkei Asian Review, and Foreign Policy, among others.

He is the author or coauthor of multiple works, including The Thickening Web of Asian Security Cooperation: Deepening Defense Ties Among US Allies and Partners in the Indo-Pacific (RAND Corporation, 2019), Building a More Robust US-Philippines Alliance (CSIS, August 2015), and A New Era in US-Vietnam Relations: Deepening Ties Two Decades after Normalization (CSIS, June 2014).

Mr. Poling received an M.A. in international affairs from American University and a B.A. in history and philosophy from St. Mary’s College of Maryland.

