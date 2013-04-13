Sotterley Celebrates 15th Annual Plant Sale

Posted by Historic Sotterley Inc.

Community Builder

The popularity of the Sotterley Plant Sale and Free Plant Exchange has grown significantly over the years and the dedicated Sotterley Garden Guild has just announced that they will be open for business two days. We invite you to revel in the wonders of springtime.

The Plant Sale will run on Saturday, April 27 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Sunday, April 28 from noon to 3 p.m. Because of their dedication to this National Historic Landmark, these nurturing volunteers have not only raised thousands of dollars in support of Sotterley Plantation, but they are also responsible for the maintenance of the exquisite Colonial Revival Garden. Their passion for beauty is evident in the smallest of details, so take the opportunity to appreciate their horticultural artistry.

The Free Plant Exchange will run on Saturday only from 10 a.m. to noon. Your plants in exchange for other annuals, perennials, herbs, vegetables, shrubs, trees, bulbs and seeds!

For more information on upcoming Sotterley Plantation events, visit our website at www.sotterley.org.