SMR Flight Academy Program Set for 2024-25

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Monday, December 18, 2023

St. Mary’s Ryken High School has announced an upcoming Flight Academy program beginning in the 2024-25 school year. The Patuxent Partnership donated 24 flight simulators to the school in May 2022.

“Exploring Aviation and Aerospace” and “Introduction to Flight and Aircraft Systems” will be available.

The Flight Academy simulation laboratory will provide a rich experience to students completing the new Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) aviation curriculum track. Students will choose a focus on traditional aircraft or unmanned aircraft systems.

In addition, St. Mary’s Ryken is exploring partnerships with local flight schools to help bridge the journey from the academic and simulation environment into the actual cockpit by a student’s senior year. A Flight Academy summer camp is planned for 2024.

“We welcome outreach by local businesses that may want to become involved in student projects, mentorship opportunities, and sponsoring local high school student internships,” said Jerry Swift, Flight Academy instructor.

For more information and to view the course descriptions, click here.

Mr. Swift may be reached at [email protected].

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.