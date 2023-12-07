Smith Ends 50+ Years of Public Service

Patricia Smith, left, holds a citation from the St. Mary’s County House delegation upon her retirement from the county health department. At right, is Dr. Meena Brewster, county health officer.

Patricia A. Smith was recognized for her retirement from the St. Mary’s County Health Department after more than 50 years of public service at the agency.

Ms. Smith received a commendation from the St. Mary’s County commissioners, as well as a citation from the St. Mary’s County House delegation.

After graduating from Great Mills High School, Ms. Smith began her career with SMCHD as executive assistant to then-health Officer Dr. William Marek. She continued in the position for more than 50 years, working with four health officers during that time.

“Ms. Smith’s faithful public service and dedication to this community have been outstanding,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County health officer. “Her career has been distinguished by her grace, patience, and fortitude. We will all miss her very much and wish her the best in her retirement.”