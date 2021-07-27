SMECO Meeting Ballots on Way to Members

Annual meeting ballots and notices are being mailed to all Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative members. Many members will also receive an email notice.

To be eligible for prizes, submit your completed ballot online or by mail. If you are one of the lucky winners, SMECO will credit $50 to your electric bill. Three prize winners will be announced every weekday, July 29 through August 11. All completed ballots must be received by August 19.

Every year, SMECO conducts its members’ meeting for the purpose of electing directors and voting on bylaws changes.

The annual meeting will be held at 6 pm August 26, 2021, at the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department Social Hall at 28165 Hills Club Road in Mechanicsville.

Due to the pandemic, it is possible that the plans for the meeting will need to be changed. For the most up-to-date information go to SMECO’s website.

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative is a customer-owned electric cooperative providing electricity to more than 150,000 services in southern Prince George’s County, Charles County, St. Mary’s County, and Calvert County.

