SKYWARN Weather Spotter Class Offered
St. Mary’s County will host an in-person SKYWARN Tropical course from 6 to 8pm Wednesday, June 21, in the Chesapeake Building at 41770 Baldridge St. in Leonardtown.
Taught by a National Weather Service meteorologist, the SKYWARN Tropical course provides training on tropical weather hazards and the role of spotters during these events. The course is intended for all levels of expertise, though participants should have previously attended a SKYWARN basic class.
Topics to be covered include:
- Tropical Cyclone Components and Formation
- Tropical Cyclone Climatology
- Hazards Associated with Tropical Cyclones
- NWS Tropical Weather Products
- The role of a SKYWARN spotter in Tropical Weather
- Tropical Cyclone Safety
This class is offered free of charge; however, registration is required (class limited to 40 participants).
For more information or to register, click here, call the Department of Emergency Services at 301-475-4200, ext. 2125, or email [email protected].