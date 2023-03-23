Sip Wine Along the Potomac River

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, March 23, 2023

The First Landing Wine & Arts Festival will be held at St. Clement’s Island Museum from 10am to 5pm Saturday, April 1.

Experience a day of fun sipping wine along the Potomac River with St. Mary’s County wineries on the First Landing Wine Trail, as well as local artisan and craft vendors, live music, food, kids’ activities, boat rides, and more.

The museum is at 38370 Point Breeze Road in Colton’s Point.

Call 301-769-2222 or go to Facebook.com/SCIMuseum for more information.