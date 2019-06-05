Sign Up Now for Kids’ & Teen College

Southern Maryland students between 6 and 17 years old are sure to find something to be excited about in the schedule of College of Southern Maryland‘s Kids’ & Teen College.

Each program is a week long, and the entire summer experience is going from June 17 to Aug. 16, 2019. CSM campuses in La Plata, Leonardtown, and Prince Frederick all offer Kids’ & Teen College programs, so getting there is easy for all of Southern Maryland.

The variety of courses available is incredible, with everything from guitar lessons to baking to a huge array of computer courses. Six-year-olds can learn to build a bridge, or decorate cupcakes, or learn to engineer just like Harry Potter! Older kids can learn computer forensic science, ethical hacking, or get early job training through camp counselor classes or job skills. Fourteen- to 17-year-olds have a great range of classes, whether they want to learn more about computer gaming or get SAT/ACT prep, or join the CSM flight academy. Those courses and everything in between are available this summer, right here in Southern Maryland.

Registration is open now.

The idea behind Kids’ & Teen College is for students ages 6 to 17 to have the opportunity to explore their interests or learn new skills on a college campus. The experience brings the advantages of a local community college to some of the region’s youngest residents.

