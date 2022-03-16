The massive cargo ship, Ever Forward, runs aground in the Chesapeake near Gibson Island after leaving the Port of Baltimore en route to Norfolk, VA, according to Splash247.com. The vessel was proceeding with a pilot on board when it grounded, said a spokesperson for the US Coast Guard’s 5th District. The Ever Forward is owned by the same company as the Ever Given which famously ran aground a year ago blocking the Suez Canal for several days, reports The National News. The Coast Guard indicated that no injuries, pollution, or damage to the ship have resulted from the incident and is investigating if a mechanical failure caused the grounding.

Task & Purpose reports on where things stand as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine enters its third week: Russian forces are largely stalled in Ukraine while a crisis which the Red Cross called “nothing short of a nightmare” unfolds for civilians. While Russia’s invasion has not gone according to plan, according to Vox, it has been devastating for Ukrainian civilians. Antonio Guterres, the United Nations secretary-general, delivered a statement on Monday that “Ukraine is on fire,” and is “being decimated before the eyes of the world.” Almost two million people have been displaced inside Ukraine, Guterres said, adding that the “prospect of nuclear conflict, once unthinkable, is now back within the realm of possibility.”

Germany plans to buy F-35 warplanes for nuclear deterrence, reports Defense News, reversing years-long plans eliminating the F-35 from consideration. The jets will take over by 2030 the nuclear-weapons mission from the aging fleet of Tornado aircraft, Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said during a joint statement with Air Force Chief of Staff LT GEN Ingo Gerhartz in Berlin.