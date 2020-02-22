Sheriff’s Office Accreditation Team Wants to Hear From Community

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, February 22, 2020 · Leave a Comment

A team of assessors from the Commission on the Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, or CALEA, is scheduled to arrive on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, to examine all aspects of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office policies, procedures, management, operations, and support services.

As part of the onsite assessment, agency employees and members of the community are invited to offer comments at a public information session at 6 pm Tuesday, February 25. The session will be held in Room 14 of the Potomac Building at 23115 Leonard Hall Drive in Leonardtown.

Comments also will be accepted over the phone between 2 and 4 pm that day at 301-475-4200, ext. 72508 or at 301-904-2668.

Both in-person and telephone comments are limited to 10 minutes each and must address the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office’s ability to comply with CALEA’s standards.

Written comments regarding the sheriff’s office’s ability to meet accreditation standards may also be sent to:

Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc.

13575 Heathcote Blvd.

Suite 320

Gainesville, VA 20155

To learn more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.

St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7

Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-7700