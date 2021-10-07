Sheriff to Host Faith & Blue Festival

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, October 7, 2021 · Leave a Comment

Photo courtesy firstsheriff.blogspot.com

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office will join police agencies and faith organizations across the country as they celebrate National Faith & Blue Weekend. St. Mary’s will hold a local event from 1 to 3 pm Saturday, October 9, 2021.

The Faith & Blue Neighborhood Festival will be held at the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office District 4 station at 21633 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, hosted by the sheriff’s office, sheriff’s office Chaplain Corps, and Church of the Ascension.

The St. Mary’s County Health Department is also partnering in the event to share informational materials with the public.

The neighborhood celebration features a Bubble Balooza Foam Party from 2 to 3 pm.

For more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7, Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-7700 / ExecDirector@stmaryscdc.org