President Donald Trump has made his choice for the next secretary of defense, reports Defense News. And it’s Patrick Shanahan, who has held the position in an acting capacity since January. Breaking Defense says the nomination process for Shanahan won’t be an easy one.

Iraq has received the last nine of 36 F-16 fighters from Lockheed Martin, reports defenseworld.net.

Jeff Bezos says his Blue Origin, a private spaceflight company, is heading to the moon, Space.com reports. Mr. Bezos unveiled a life-size mockup of Blue Origin’s new lunar lander. “This is an incredible vehicle, and it’s going to the moon,” he said.

The US Navy has concluded its search and recovery efforts to find a Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-35A that crashed off the Japanese coast in April, reports The Drive. The Japanese are continuing to look for parts of the plane and the pilot. Defence Connect reports the Japanese government says it has found part of the flight recorder.

Norway is preparing for the upcoming Arctic Challenge exercise. The Royal Norwegian Air Force will fly its F-35s for its alert mission, intercepting incoming Russian aircraft as they fly into Norwegian airspace, reports Military.com. Before that happens, Norwegian pilots want to train alongside the US Air Force.

To help military spouses hold onto their jobs, a group of lawmakers introduced new legislation that would create universal licensing standards for a host of professions and to modify state residency rules to ease barriers for frequently moving families, reports Military Times.

Under Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly acknowledges that “cyber hygiene” is a such a problem for the Navy that the service is considering sanctions for personnel who lack basic cyber hygiene, he said at the Sea Air Space conference in National Harbor last week, reports Defense Systems. “One of the biggest problems we have quite frankly is one of the least costly to address, which is just hygiene. And that’s an education campaign to make sure our people understand how critical cybersecurity is,” he said.

Army Times reports that if there are nuclear strikes in the US, a group of 3,500 soldiers, a mix of Army National Guard, active-duty soldiers under US Army North, and batches of reservists and other services, will be the ones who respond. These soldiers are currently training at the Vibrant Response and Guardian Response exercises.

The Hill reports that many US states have filed a lawsuit against drug makers, accusing the companies of inflating their prices, sometimes by more than 1,000 percent, and working to inhibit competition.

A new poll finds that 76 percent of Maryland registered and likely voters approve of the job Gov. Lawrence J. Hogan (R) is doing as governor; and 39 percent of Marylanders approved of President Trump’s performance, reports Maryland Matters. Even with Gov. Hogan’s high approval rating, Republican voters would still likely support President Trump in the GOP presidential primary, according to the poll.

The Baltimore Sun reports that thousands of Maryland residents who have gotten a new REAL ID driver’s license or identification card — but haven’t filed their identification and residency documents with the Motor Vehicle Administration — must do so soon or they risk having their licenses recalled. Check with the MVA online to see in the deadline applies to you.

Contracts:

Science Applications International Corp., Reston, Virginia, was awarded an $8,339,000 modification (0001 34) to contract W31P4Q-18-A-0011 for systems engineering support. Work will be performed in Reston, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of May 3, 2020. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $8,339,000 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Engility Corp., Chantilly, Virginia, was awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (HHM402-19-D-0003) with a maximum ceiling value of $106,000,000 for exploitation management support services to the Defense Intelligence Agency’s (DIA) National Media Exploitation Center (NMEC), Bethesda, Maryland. This contract has a five-year base ordering period and five one-year options, with a June 1, 2019, start date and a potential completion date of May 31, 2029. Through this award, DIA will procure document and media management, program support, and related intelligence support services for NMEC. Work is to be performed in the National Capital Region. Fiscal 2019 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $5,474,490 are being obligated for a cost-plus fixed-fee task order at the time of award. This was a competitive unrestricted acquisition and four offers were received. The Virginia Contracting Activity, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Airborne Tactical Advantage Co. LLC, Newport News, Virginia, is awarded $55,611,547 for modification P00018 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, cost reimbursable contract (N00019-15-D-0026). This modification exercises the fourth option year in support of the Contracted Air Services program. This modification provides contractor-owned and operated Type III high subsonic and Type IV supersonic aircraft to Navy fleet customers for a wide variety of airborne threat simulation capabilities. Work will be performed in Newport News, Virginia (44 percent); Point Mugu, California (37 percent); and various locations outside the continental US (19 percent), and is expected to be completed in May 2020. No funds are being obligated at time of award, funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

B3 Enterprises LLC, Woodbridge, Virginia (N44255-17-D-4011); Iron Mike – Bristol JV, LLC, Centennial, Colorado (N44255-17-D-4012); Macnak Construction LLC, Lakewood, Washington (N44255-17-D-4013); Tompco Inc., Seabeck, Washington (N44255-17-D-4014); and Veterans Northwest Construction LLC, Seattle, Washington (N44255-17-D-4015), are awarded a firm-fixed-price modification under previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to increase the maximum not-to-exceed amount by $50,000,000 for design-build or design-bid-build construction projects located primarily within the Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Northwest (NW) area of operations (AO). The work to be performed provides for new construction, renovation, alteration, demolition and repair work by design-build or design-bid-build of facilities. Types of projects include, but are not limited to administrative and industrial facilities, housing renovation, child care centers, lodges, recreation/fitness centers, retail complexes, warehouses, housing offices, community centers, commercial and institutional buildings, manufacturing and industrial buildings and other similar facilities. With the award of this modification, the value of this contract is now $149,000,000. All work on this contract will be performed primarily within the NAVFAC NW AO which includes Washington (92 percent); Alaska (2 percent); Oregon (2 percent); Idaho (1 percent); Montana (1 percent); Wyoming (1 percent); and work for this contract may also be performed in the remainder of the US (1 percent). The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months, with an expected completion date of April 2022. No funds will be obligated at the time of award and no funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Funds will be obligated as task orders are issued. Task orders have been and will be primarily funded by military construction (Navy); operations and maintenance (Navy); and Navy working capital funds. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website with 16 proposals received. These five contractors may compete for task orders under the terms and conditions of the awarded contract. NAVFAC NW, Silverdale, Washington, is the contracting activity.

DAV-Force Inc., Norman, Oklahoma (N0003919D0026); GLOTECH Inc., Rockville, Maryland (N0003919D0027); INDUS Technology Inc., San Diego, California (N0003919D0028); and North American Consulting Services Inc., Point Pleasant, West Virginia (N0003919D0029), are each awarded a $40,433,013 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, hybrid, firm-fixed-price, cost-reimbursable-type, multiple award contract for communications security accounting and special inventory manager support services in support of US security assistance and security cooperation programs. Work will be performed in various overseas locations based on the requirement for each task order placed. The ordering period is five years with an expected completion date of May 2024. Foreign military sales funds in the amount of a minimum of $5,000 per awardee will be obligated at the time of award via a task order to each awardee. Funds in the amount of $10,000 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured with small business proposals solicited via the Federal Business Opportunities website and the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command e-Commerce Central website, with seven offers received. The Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Woodland Hills, California, was awarded $7,203,829 for modification P00001 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N0001919D0025). This modification provides for the procurement of up to 42 additional technical refresh mission computers for AH-1Z aircraft, including trainer units and spare units for the government of Bahrain under the Foreign Military Sales program. Work will be performed in Salt Lake City, Utah (55 percent); Baltimore, Maryland (25 percent); and Woodland Hills, California (20 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2023. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual delivery orders as they are issued. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity. (Awarded April 29, 2019)

Ripple Effect Communications Inc., Rockville, Maryland, was awarded a $38,513,810 modification (P00005) to contract W81XWH-17-D-0003 for program administration and technical support services. Bids were solicited via the internet with 18 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 22, 2022. US Army Medical Research Acquisition Activity, Fort Detrick, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Cherokee Nation Environmental Solutions LLC, Tulsa, Oklahoma, has been awarded a $15,100,000 firm-fixed-price contract. The contract expands existing mission critical chilled water distribution to provide mission critical cooling to mission critical rooms and equipment. The contract acquires design-build construction of a redundant chilled water loop in the Pentagon A-ring tunnels, risers for lateral distribution of chilled water, and a new secondary distribution pump. Work performance will take place at the Pentagon, Arlington, Virginia. Fiscal 2015 military construction funds in the amount of $15,100,000 are being awarded. This contract was a sole-source acquisition. The expected completion date is June 10, 2021. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (HQ0034-19-C-0043).

