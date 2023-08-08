Shakespeare in HSMC Returns
Shakespeare in the City — “A Winter’s Tale” will be performed on the State House Lawn in Historic St. Mary’s City August 10 – 19, 2023.
Shakespeare in the City is presented in partnership with The Newtowne Players.
A jealous king. A marriage broken. A daughter lost. A tale told over minutes, hours, years. William Shakespeare’s classic romance, “The Winter’s Tale,” transports audiences to the fantastical realms of Sicilia and Bohemia to tell the story of their respective kings, Leontes and Polixenes. Their friendship — and subsequent falling out — set the gears of fate turning. What follows is an unforgettable story of loss, love, and repentance. How it ends, only time will tell …
Show times: Thursdays-Saturdays 7:30pm
Tickets are adults $18; special discount groups $15; children 6-11 $13; younger than 5 free (not recommended for young children). Click here to purchase tickets.
For more information, call 301-994-4370.
The cast:
Leontes – Brian Davis
Hermione – Kate Donnelly
Polixenes – Jonathan Berry
Paulina – Rebecca Waters
Antigonus – Michael Waters
Camillo – Holly King
Mamillius – Elinor Belcher
Shepherd/Officer – Pat Schoenberger
Clown/Dion – Rachel Fusco
Autolycus/Jailer – Alex Waters
Perdita – Allie Latham
Florizel – Kenny Faison
Emilia/Mopsa – Emily Funderburk
Lady/Dorcas – Camilla Rodgers
First Lord – Kevin Bongiovanni
Cleomenes – Mallory Green
Servant/Mariner – Linda Hiortdahl
Time/Musical Director – Christina Candelieri