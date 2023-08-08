Shakespeare in HSMC Returns

Shakespeare in the City — “A Winter’s Tale” will be performed on the State House Lawn in Historic St. Mary’s City August 10 – 19, 2023.

Shakespeare in the City is presented in partnership with The Newtowne Players.

A jealous king. A marriage broken. A daughter lost. A tale told over minutes, hours, years. William Shakespeare’s classic romance, “The Winter’s Tale,” transports audiences to the fantastical realms of Sicilia and Bohemia to tell the story of their respective kings, Leontes and Polixenes. Their friendship — and subsequent falling out — set the gears of fate turning. What follows is an unforgettable story of loss, love, and repentance. How it ends, only time will tell …

Show times: Thursdays-Saturdays 7:30pm

Tickets are adults $18; special discount groups $15; children 6-11 $13; younger than 5 free (not recommended for young children). Click here to purchase tickets.

For more information, call 301-994-4370.

The cast:

Leontes – Brian Davis

Hermione – Kate Donnelly

Polixenes – Jonathan Berry

Paulina – Rebecca Waters

Antigonus – Michael Waters

Camillo – Holly King

Mamillius – Elinor Belcher

Shepherd/Officer – Pat Schoenberger

Clown/Dion – Rachel Fusco

Autolycus/Jailer – Alex Waters

Perdita – Allie Latham

Florizel – Kenny Faison

Emilia/Mopsa – Emily Funderburk

Lady/Dorcas – Camilla Rodgers

First Lord – Kevin Bongiovanni

Cleomenes – Mallory Green

Servant/Mariner – Linda Hiortdahl

​Time/Musical Director – Christina Candelieri