Shakespeare Comes to St. Mary’s City

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, August 10, 2017 · Leave a Comment

The Newtowne Players are collaborating with Historic St. Mary’s City to offer performances of the Shakespeare play, “Love’s Labour’s Lost,” on Aug. 11, 12, 17, 18, and 19, 2017. The play will be performed on the State House Lawn of Historic St. Mary’s City, in outdoor productions, weather permitting. All performances begin at 7:30 pm.

In this play, the King of Navarre has decreed that no women may enter his court during the three years he and his three lords devote themselves to their studies. But as soon as he signs the decree, a princess and her three ladies-in-waiting come to his kingdom on business. The king and his men try to be strong, but is the draw of love too powerful?

The production team for “Love’s Labour’s Lost” includes director Sharol Buck, assistant director DJ Lavery, producer Thomas Esposito, and costume designers Laura Moats and Debbie Watson.

This play lasts about two hours, including an intermission, and is family friendly. Tickets can be purchased online on the Historic St. Mary’s City events calendar at www.HSMCdigsHistory.org. Tickets will be available for purchase from the box office on the nights of the event in The Shop at Farthing’s Ordinary. The box office will open at 6:30 pm each evening.

Tickets for the Thursday performance are $10 for everyone, while children younger than 6 are admitted free.

Tickets for the Friday and Saturday performances are $15 for adults; $13 for Newtowne Players members and friends of Historic St. Mary’s City; $12 for seniors, military, and students; $10 for children 6 to 11; and children younger than 6 are admitted free.

The box office and will call booth will open at 6:30, but audience members can arrive as early as 6 pm to claim lawn space for the show. Audience members are encouraged to bring food, blankets, lawn chairs, and bug repellant. Pets are not allowed.

There will be food and drinks available for purchase from Blue Wind Gourmet. Only alcoholic beverages purchased on site will be allowed, due to the nature of the liquor license.

In case of rain, a large tent will be set up to allow the show to go on. Funding for this event is provided in part by the St. Mary’s County Arts Council.

For more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.

St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7

Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-7700