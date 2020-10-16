Sessions for LSM’s LEAP Class Nearly Complete

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, October 16, 2020 · Leave a Comment

Leadership Southern Maryland’s new Emerging Leaders Program Class of 2020 held its fifth of six program sessions.

The hybrid program day (half in-person, half virtual) began September 25 with a meeting at Hallowing Point Park in Prince Frederick. Those who were unable to attend in-person participated via live stream.

The day kicked off with a discussion on resiliency and stress management with Jennifer Voorhaar, owner and therapist of Hope and Healing Psychotherapy LLC. The program continued with a hands-on meditation session led by Tim McMichael, a yoga instructor and leader at Naval Air Systems Command. This included a discussion on how meditation, and the discipline it requires, can help change one’s mindset in leadership.

Afterward, there was a panel discussion with Calvert County leaders Dawn Balinski, a member of the Calvert County Board of Education, Mike Benton, mayor of North Beach, and Lt. Col. Dave McDowell, assistant sheriff with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.

After lunch, the group met virtually for the remainder of the day. The afternoon portion was led by Whitney, Bradley & Brown Culture and Development team David Jurkowski and Kelly Jasen. The discussion centered around navigating conflict and organizational change, including learning how to identify one’s core issues and how they are triggered when stress and anxiety levels increase.

Leadership Southern Maryland’s provides educational programming opportunities to new or emerging leaders in the region.

Through a series of six “experiences,” young leaders will facilitate, foster and refine their individual leadership understanding and abilities via structured course curriculum and a focus on self-discovery, teamwork and networking.

The Capstone and Graduation Session is planned for October 23.

To learn more about Leadership Southern Maryland, call Denise Foster, LSM executive director, at 301-862-SOMD; email denise@leadershipsomd.org; or go to www.leadershipsomd.org.