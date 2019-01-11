Services Available to Veterans in Region

The Three Oaks Center in Lexington Park has services available to veterans in Southern Maryland.

The mission of the Three Oaks Center’s Southern MD Veterans Initiative is to raise awareness of and solve problems facing veterans and their families by providing necessary services and follow-on support through local community agencies so that no one has to be homeless.

The January 2018 schedule also includes:

A computer lab is available from 9 am to noon Mondays (closed Jan. 21) and Wednesdays.

USA Jobs web access is available Tuesdays and Fridays from 9 am to 2 pm. (The center will be closed for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday Jan. 21.)

Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation will offer disabled veterans employment assistance from 9 am to 4 pm Thursdays.

Pro-bono attorney appointments will be available from noon to 3 pm Jan. 24.

Call 301-863-9535 for more information.

The center’s vision is to provide a vital community support system that facilitates the success of, paves the way to self-sufficiency for, or improves the lives of veterans and their families.

Three Oaks Center now offers case management and limited financial assistance for veterans and their families to help end or prevent homelessness. Three Oaks Center’s case advocates provide an organized, structured method for moving participants through the process of change and toward the goal of self-sufficiency.

Services available under the Supportive Services for Veterans Families Programs at Three Oaks includes:

Case management:

Comprehensively assess individual needs and situations

Create a service plan to achieve housing and financial stability

Provide linkages to community partners and essential resources

Monitor progress toward goals and reevaluate service plans as needed

Provide advocacy in the local community and at the Veterans Administration Facility to meet the needs of veterans and their families.

