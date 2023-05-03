See Live Amateur Boxing on Saturday

The Knowledge Boxing Center will host its 10th Live Amateur Boxing event in St. Mary’s County on Saturday, May 6, at the Willows Recreation Center in Lexington Park, MD.

This will be the final event at the Willows Rec Center, which will be closing its doors soon. Knowledge Boxing Center has held nine of its live boxing events at the rec center.

Knowledge Boxing Head Coach Daryl Hinmon said that it has been “an absolute pleasure partnering up with Willows for the last three years to present live boxing to the Southern Maryland community.”

“We obviously are super sad they are closing but are at the same time appreciative of our time with them. We presented nine of our ten shows at Willows, so this May 6th show will be bittersweet for us,” Mr. Hinmon said.

When asked where Knowledge Boxing will host future shows, Mr. Hinmon said, “We are not sure yet, but with the help of the community, we will figure it out. But first things first. We plan to have a dynamite show at Willows to take the venue out on a positive note. We hope everyone comes out to support this final show at their magnificent facility. We wish the Willows crew all the best in the future!”

The show, which is sanctioned by the South Atlantic Local Boxing Commission of USA Boxing, will feature at least 15 hotly contested, three-round bouts under amateur Olympic-style boxing rules. The show will also feature kid and adult bouts, including males and females.

Reserved ringside tickets are $30 in advance; general admission tickets are $20 in advance and Live Stream service will be available for purchase for out-of-town fans.

There will be food and drink available for purchase at the Sidelines Bar and Grill inside Willows, as well as Knowledge Boxing shirts, hats, and hoodies. Tickets are available on the gym’s website.

Doors open at 2pm and the action will kick off at 3pm.

Willows Recreation Center at 46961 Bradley Blvd.