School Safety Efforts Honored

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, September 29, 2017 · Leave a Comment

St. Mary’s County Sheriff Tim Cameron and St. Mary’s Superintendent of Schools Scott Smith were awarded the first-ever School Safety Superintendent and Law Enforcement Executive of the Year Award for 2016/2017. The award was presented in recognition of their outstanding commitment to keep students and staff safe during the school year.

Since 2015, Sheriff Cameron and Superintendent Smith have made collaboration on safety issues a top priority. They host many opioid awareness events for students and their parents, train and increase partnerships between school resources officers and administration, and continue to work on their safety plans in the event of a crisis.

This past March, several organizations gathered for an active shooter drill at Great Mills High School. One month later, the organizations reconvened for a table top exercise. They are working together to plan, update, and revisit their safety plans while keeping the principle goal in mind – safeguarding the safety of students, teachers, and individuals in a school in the event of a crisis.

Included at the tabletop exercise was Edward Clarke, executive director of the Maryland Center for School Safety, an agency established by state government in 2013. The agency provides policy for school safety in Maryland. The center collaborates with local school systems, law enforcement agencies, state and local government, community organizations, parents, and other groups to disseminate information on best practices, programs, and resources.

Mr. Clarke was so impressed by the agencies that he recognized Sheriff Cameron and Superintendent Smith during the awards luncheon at the Maryland Center for School Safety Conference in Annapolis in August.

During his recognition speech, Mr. Clarke added, “They lead by example; they lead strongly by example with their teams and colleagues. They set the tone for school safety in St. Mary’s County and throughout the state of Maryland as these two executives work lockstep together to create a safe and secure learning environment for students, staff, and parents.”

During the awards ceremony, Cpl. Kristi Nelson and Cpl. Andrew Holton also were recognized for their efforts.

Cpl. Holton received the School Safety Team of the Year Award in recognition of his outstanding efforts and commitment to working with Assistant Principal Mark Priner at Chopticon High School in creating a safe and secure learning environment at the Morganza school.

Cpl. Nelson was recognized as the School Resource Officer of the Year for her commitment to creating a safe and secure environment at Great Mills High School.

“[Nelson’s] positive influence has had a tremendous impact on students and staff on a daily basis, making the school environment not only safer but more available for everyone,” Safety and Security Director Mike Wyant said.

Mr. Wyant was recognized as the School Safety and Security Director of the Year. The award encompasses all 24 jurisdictions in Maryland.

For more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary's County Community Development Corporation's Leader member page.

