Save the Date: Velocity X: AI Hackathon

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Monday, January 29, 2024 · Leave a Comment

The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division and the College of Southern Maryland are collaborating on the 2024 Velocity X: AI Hackathon. The Patuxent Partnership is helping to publicize the event.

The hackathon will be held March 21 and 22 in Indian Head.

Challenge Overview

Objective: Create and fine-tune an image classification model that can detect and identify images from a given dataset. The goal of the project is to demonstrate key concepts such as data preprocessing, model architect design, and training techniques that can be transferable to military applications that involve the need for image classification.

Challenge: Teams will take a Military Aircraft Detection Dataset and create an Image Classifier that will be able to detect and identify an aircraft. This will be achieved through means of preprocessing the provided data and then creating an architecture that can be trained with that data. Teams should look to create a model with high accuracy to keep up with the demand for improved image classification requirements for military applications.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.