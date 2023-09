Save the Date: RetroFest on the Potomac

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, September 1, 2023

RetroFest on the Potomac will be held from 10am to 4pm September 16.

Click here for more information.

Enjoy live music, great food, beer truck, ice cream, vintage cars and an all-new car show, variety of family activities and crafts, lots of “retro” activities and demos throughout the day, and much more vintage fun at RetroFest on the Potomac.

Admission is free for all.

The lighthouse is at 44720 Lighthouse Road in Piney Point, MD.