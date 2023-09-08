Save the Date: RDML Michael Donnelly to Keynote TPP/ANA Panel Sept. 27

RDML Michael “Buzz” Donnelly will be the keynote speaker at The Patuxent Partnership and the Association of Naval Aviation panel on September 27.

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 | 5 – 7pm

Pax River Naval Air Museum – Flight Technology Hall

22165 Three Notch Road, Lexington Park, MD

RDML Donnelly is the director of Air Warfare Division, N98, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations.

Panelists:

RADM John “Chet” Lemmon, PEO-T (invited)

Christopher “Newg” Boyle, CAPT, USN (Ret.), LVC Training Technology Director, Fleet Forces Command (invited)

Steve Cricchi, SES, NAWCAD Executive Director (confirmed)

CAPT Kevin ‘Tripper’ McGee, PMA-205 (confirmed)

Check-in will open at 5pm; panel begins promptly at 5:30pm. This will be an in-person event only.

Registration information is available here.

RDML Donnelly is a native of Kent Island, MD. He is a 1989 graduate of Villanova University and was commissioned via the Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps. He is also a 2002 graduate of the Naval War College in Newport, RI.

As a naval flight officer, he made deployments flying the F-14A/B/D Tomcat and F/A-18F Super Hornet. He served as commanding officer for Strike Fighter Squadron 154 (VFA-154); the last commanding officer of USS Denver (LPD 9) forward deployed to Sasebo, Japan; commanding officer of USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) forward deployed to Yokosuka, Japan and commander of Task Force SEVEN ZERO / Carrier Strike Group FIVE permanently embarked onboard USS Ronald Reagan.

Ashore, he served on the International Military Staff at NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, and two tours with the Air Warfare Directorate (N88/N98), OPNAV Staff, Pentagon, as Naval Aviation’s F/A-18 Requirements officer and as Aircraft Carrier Requirements branch head.

He also served as the 37th commander of US Naval Forces Korea and commander, Navy Region Korea.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

