Save the Date for TPP Annual Dinner

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Thursday, July 15, 2021 · Leave a Comment

The Patuxent Partnership will hold its members-only annual dinner on September 2.

The dinner will begin at 5:30 pm on the grounds of Historic St. Mary’s City. Enjoy the beautiful venue while networking with colleagues and VIP guests.

Appreciate the waterfront view of the St. Mary’s River during the reception hour and make your way to the newly constructed pavilion for dinner.

Join TPP in celebrating its Member of the Year and hearing from a guest speaker.

See below for sponsorship opportunities. Sign up for sponsorships here.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.