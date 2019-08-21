Save the Date for Hospital’s 2019 Gala

It’s time to mark your calendar for the 32nd annual MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital Gala. The 2019 Gala will be held Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, in the Hollywood Social Hall from 7 pm to midnight.

With the theme of “A Date in Dublin,” the hospital will celebrate all things Irish, starting with a poetic announcement:

“As fog caps off a crisp autumn day, Dublin unlatches its Georgian doors. Workers, lovers, scholars, friends — winding paths fill after another day done. Lights wink on from cobblestone corners to the countryside. Evening has begun.

“Inside the pub, that great holder of secrets, the air grows thick and warm with remembrances shared over a pint. Spirits are high as the sun dips low. Well-loved tunes shimmy and sway on the salty breeze, carried out to emerald fields.

“Steeped in history, famous for revelry: this is the land where tradition and modernity meet. Majestic Ireland holds dreams, memories, mysteries . . . and magic, too.

“Perhaps a breath of it is waiting here for you.”

The magic of those words can be experienced by everyone who participates in the 2019 Gala.

The gala will serve as a helpful fundraiser for the hospital. Funds raised from the 2019 Gala will be earmarked to improve the experience of new mothers and families in MedStar’s Women’s Health and Family Birthing Center. Remodeling the postpartum rooms for space and comfort — including larger, spa-like bathrooms — is a priority for MedStar St. Mary’s, which knows that the busy unit in its current state has limitations. Thanks in part to the financial support for the gala, patient rooms will be transformed into modern, restful settings for St. Mary’s County families’ life-changing moments.

Be A Sponsor

All 2019 Gala sponsorships include a corresponding level of publicity along with placement on posters, advertisements, signage, digital and social media, as warranted by the sponsorship level.

Highest Level: Presenting

$25,000

The 2019 Presenting Sponsor will receive:

Preferred seating for 30 guests

Unique table décor to denote your party’s one-of-a-kind status

Two impressive presenting sponsorship banners displayed inside the ballroom

Prominent placement in the annual full-page advertisement in The Enterprise following the event, and on the framed sponsorship poster displayed for a full year inside the hospital

An exclusive “pre-Gala” cocktail party in the Huseman Room hosted especially for the Presenting Sponsor and guests. Mix, mingle, and be the first to taste the evening’s signature drink accompanied by hors d’oeuvres prepared by top-rated chefs from Ken’s Creative Kitchen of Annapolis

Next Level: Premiere

$15,000

Premiere sponsorship banner recognition at the event

Preferred seating for 30 guests

Diamond

$10,000

Diamond sponsorship banner recognition at the event

Preferred seating for 20 guests

Platinum

$6,000

Preferred seating for 10 guests

Gold

$4,000

Preferred seating for six guests

Silver

$2,500

Preferred seating for four guests

Portait Room

$1,500 (Only one available)

All Gala attendees receive a complimentary portrait courtesy of this sponsor

Preferred seating for two guests

Bronze

$1,000

Preferred seating for two guests

