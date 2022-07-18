July 18, 2022

Cyber Program

Save the date for The Patuxent Partnership‘s cyber program from 9 to 10:30 am August 31.

Learn about Military Cyber Professionals. Hear from Chris Cleary, principal cyber adviser for the Department of the Navy; Heather McMahon, former Presidents Intelligence Advisory Board member (national security cyber); RADM Shane Gahagan, PEO-T (Naval aviation cyber); and Navy retired RADM Sandy Daniels, Space and STRATCOM (space cyber).

Check the TPP website for updates on the August 31 cyber program and these upcoming events:

September 14 — TPP/ANA panel – “What Makes Naval Aviation Programs Great?” with keynote speaker VADM Francis D. “Spanky” Morley, principal military deputy assistant secretary of the Navy (Research, Development & Acquisition). Panelists to be announced soon.

October 25 — TPP/CSD – Guest speaker Greg Poling, senior fellow for Southeast Asia and director of the Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative at CSIS, and author of “On Dangerous Ground: America’s Century in the South China Sea.” More information to come.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.

