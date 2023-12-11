Santa Flyover Expected in So. Maryland

Posted by Lexi Leader on Monday, December 11, 2023 · Leave a Comment

Santa Claus waves from a helicopter near NAS Patuxent River ahead of a reconnaissance mission over Southern Maryland. Good girls and boys have a chance to glimpse him aboard an MH-60S Knighthawk helicopter over local neighborhoods on December 15. (US Navy photo by Erik Hildebrandt)

Good boys and girls of all ages should look to the skies as ADM Santa Claus conducts pre-deployment mission planning over Southern Maryland from 2:23 to 4:30pm Friday, December 15.

St. Nicholas — also known by call sign “Claus” — will fly with elves and other holiday helpers from Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (HX) 21 aboard an MH-60S Knighthawk helicopter. During the flight, Claus will spread holiday cheer while conducting reconnaissance and last-minute list-checking for upcoming operations on Christmas Eve. Children are advised to be on their best behavior.

While exact flight plans are classified, Claus and the HX-21 crew will fly over local sites and neighborhoods, including Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Chesapeake Ranch Estates, Solomons Island, Town Creek, Esperanza Farms, St. Mary’s County Regional Airport, Leonardtown, Wildewood, Chancellor’s Run, Lexington Park, Cedar Cove, and more.

As Rudolph will not be part of the reconnaissance flight, inclement weather could impact flight operations. If inclement weather is expected for December 15, ADM Claus may reschedule the flight for Thursday, December 14, at the same time. Stay up to date on Santa Over Southern Maryland on the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division’s Facebook page.

HX-21 is a component of Naval Test Wing Atlantic, the test wing for Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division. Nicknamed the “Blackjacks,” the squadron provides developmental flight test and evaluation for all US Navy and Marine Corps rotary-wing and tilt-rotor aircraft.

The Blackjacks are personal favorites of Claus, who tries to visit his HX-21 friends every year. NAS Pax River has been home to HX-21 since 1949.