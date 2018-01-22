Rural Health Forum Planned

The second annual Maryland Rural Health Association legislative forum is set for Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, in Annapolis. The forum, supported by the medical community and MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, will begin at 11:30 am in the Miller Senate Building in the first-floor Conference Center West at 11 Baden St. in Annapolis.

The event will begin with a short introduction and welcome by Lara Wilson, executive director of the Maryland Rural Health Association, or MRHA. Ms. Wilson will begin the discussion of the Maryland Rural Health Plan as well as white papers and the legislative priorities of the 2018 legislative session.

Next, representatives from the Maryland Department of Health have been invited to speak.

Then, Maryland lawmakers will speak on rural health. The lawmakers include Sen. Thomas McLain “Mac” Middleton of Charles County; Sen. Adelaide “Addie” Eckardt; Del. Sheree Sample-Hughes (invited); and Del. Sally Jameson (invited) of Charles County.

Charlotte Davis, executive director of the Rural Maryland Council, will make a short speech, followed by Dr. Allan Anderson, chair of the Maryland Community Health Resources Commission.

Sen. Middleton is the winner of the 2017 Outstanding Rural Health Legislator Award Winner and is a member of the MRHA Board of Directors. He will speak again shortly before noon, and then will present the 2018 MRHA Outstanding Rural Health Legislator Award.

Starting at noon, there will be a panel presentation by MRHA Members and grantees of the Community Health Resources Commission.

The panel includes:

• John Ness, CEO of West Cecil Health Center

• Dimitri Cavathas, CEO of Lower Shore Clinic, Wicomico County

• Amber Starn, MPH, epidemiologist from Charles County Health Department

• A representative of Garrett County Health Department (invited)

Closing remarks are scheduled for 12:25 pm.

