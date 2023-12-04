Road Work at NAS Pax Planned This Week

Posted by Lexi Leader on Monday, December 4, 2023 · Leave a Comment

Naval Air Station Patuxent River will perform road work on Shaw Road in the vicinity of Gate 3 the week of December 4.

Road work is weather-permitting but is only expected to take one day to complete.

Gate 3 will remain open for normal operations (Monday through Friday from 6 to 9am) during the road work.

Should this change, the impacts will be communicated prior to work.

Also, the Goose Creek Bridge closure originally scheduled for November 29 and 30 has been rescheduled to Wednesday, December 6, and Thursday, December 7, from 7am to 4pm.

The bridge is in the vicinity of Atlantic Test Ranges and the Goose Creek Campgrounds.

Drivers will need to use alternate routes during this time.