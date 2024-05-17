Cover Your Six @ Military Appreciation Concert

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, May 17, 2024

(Photo courtesy of Leonardtown On the Water concert series)

Calling all veterans and service members. An evening of honor, music, and gratitude will highlight the Military Appreciation Concert at the Leonardtown Wharf from 5 to 7pm May 18.

The On the Water’s Edge concert series will feature Cover Your Six, a band composed of military veterans.

The event is sponsored by Jimmy Hayden, Realtor of RE/MAX 100 and Homes for Heroes.

In addition to live music, attendees can participate in raffles and giveaways, purchase and enjoy tasty eats from the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary, wine from the Port of Leonardtown Winery, beer from the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department, sweet treats from the Frog Town Ice Cream Shop, and participate in yard activities and games.

Attendees will be able to join in the fun by land or water. Catch free shuttle rides from the Leonardtown Trolley provided by Patuxent Transportation, courtesy of the Leonardtown commissioners, from the Leonardtown Square down to the Wharf (the trolley is scheduled to run from 5 to 10pm) or pull up to the town’s new slips and enjoy the music from your boat. Land lovers, please bring your own lawn chair or blanket for your comfort.

For more information on other concerts in Leonardtown, visit the town’s website.