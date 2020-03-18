Road Construction at Airport March 19-20

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 · Leave a Comment

As part of the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport Master Plan, additional road construction for the relocation of Airport Road in Hollywood will take place Thursday, March 19, 2020.

Road construction and flagging operations will take place between Cottonwood Parkway and the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport and motorists should expect delays. This phase of construction is expected to be complete Friday, March 20, 2020.

For more information, contact the St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works and Transportation at 301-475-4200, ext. 73560.