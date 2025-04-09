RIP Tommy Courtney

Thomas Leonard “Tommy” Courtney of Ridge, MD, passed away March 2, 2025. He was born in Leonardtown, MD on November 20, 1945.

While waiting for Tommy Courtney’s funeral to begin I was given this information about the beginnings of the Courtney family in St. Mary’s County by Michael Dowgiallo. He worked with Tommy for a number of years compiling data and doing research on our Chesapeake Bay fishery.

I quote from the printed document given to me:

Jamey Courtney, the immigrant, died in 1642 in St. Mary’s County. He married Mary Lawne who was transported as a servant to Margaret Brent. His son was Thomas Courtney, born 1641 and died 26 Jun 1706, St Mary’s County Maryland. This was the beginning of the Courtney Family in St. Mary’s County Maryland.

After the death of James Courtney, Mary married again to Daniel Clocker (the immigrant who was transported by Capt. Thomas Cornwallis).

Margaret Brent established “Sisters Freehold,” an estate in St. Mary’s County. She gained notoriety for asking for two votes in the Maryland General Assembly, “one as a landowner, and the other as the legal representative of Cecil Calvert, second baron Baltimore and proprietor of the colony,” according to EncyclopediaVirgina.org. She was denied any votes.

According to Maryland Roots, Daniel Clocker came to Maryland in 1636, unable to afford passage across the Atlantic, he became an indentured servant, agreeing to work, for four years for Thomas Cornwallis, a leading investor in the colony of St Mary’s.

I know many people can trace their lineage back in time. this afforded us a little reminder of our ancestors and their role on making St. Mary’s County the first capital of Maryland.

