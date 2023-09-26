Resources Available for COVID Prevention, Testing

With the expected shift to indoor spaces in the coming months, St. Mary’s County Health Department reminds community members of precautions to avoid or treat COVID-19.

People at high risk for COVID-19 complications, such as those older than 50 and those with certain health conditions, should continue to protect themselves by making sure they are up to date on their vaccines, testing if they develop illness, and beginning treatment quickly if they become ill.

SMCHD recommends the following precautions to prevent transmission of COVID-19 or severity of COVID illness:

Stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines, including getting booster doses as recommended

Stay home if you are sick and get tested for COVID

Seek treatment if you have COVID and are at higher risk of getting very sick

Consider wearing a well-fit, high-quality mask (such as N95 or KN95) in public, crowded indoor spaces at times of higher community COVID-19 transmission or if you are at higher risk of severe illness.

Improve ventilation and air filtration of indoor spaces as possible

Wash your hands before eating or touching your mouth, nose, or eyes

Updated formulations of the COVID-19 booster vaccine are expected to be available soon. COVID-19 vaccines will continue to be available at the SMCHD Health Clinic in Leonardtown on Tuesdays and Fridays from 8am to 4pm by appointment only. To make a vaccine appointment, call 301-475-4330. COVID vaccines are also available through primary care offices and pharmacies.

On-site rapid PCR COVID-19 testing is available Monday through Friday, by appointment only, at the St. Mary’s County Health Hub drive-thru, or at the two school-based health centers in St. Mary’s County. Results are typically available within 30 minutes, or up to four hours. To schedule an appointment for rapid PCR COVID-19 testing, call 301-997-8232.

Free at-home rapid antigen COVID-19 test kits are available for St. Mary’s County residents at the Health Hub at 21625 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park or at the SMCHD main office in Leonardtown from 8am to 5pm – no appointment is required. At-home rapid antigen test kits are also available for pick-up at the St. Mary’s County libraries, as supply allows. There is a limit of two tests per person.

Free KN95 masks are also available for pick-up at the libraries, as supply allows.

For information about current COVID-19 data in Maryland, click here.