Resource Day Will Offer Support for Veterans

Veterans Resource Day, presented by the St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services, is set for Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland at 44219 Airport Road in California, MD. The event will take place from 9 am to 2 pm. Three Oaks will be participating.

The event this year will includes a question-and-answer forum focused on veterans affairs, plus informational workshops, displays by local veteran support organizations, and one-on-one counseling.

Veterans Resource Day is a free event and is open to the public. The organizers encourage veterans, active service men and women, their friends and family members, and employers who work with veterans to attend the event.

For more information about the event, call Community Programs and Outreach Manager Sarah Miller at 301-475-4200, ext. 71073, or email her at sarah.miller@stmarysmd.com. Learn more about the event online or on the Department of Aging and Human Services’ Facebook page, use the keyword, St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services.

The mission of Three Oaks Center’s Southern MD Veterans Initiative is to raise awareness of and solve problems facing veterans and their families by providing necessary services and follow-on support through local community agencies so that no one has to be homeless. The Three Oaks Center’s vision is a vital community support system that facilitates the success of, paves the way to self-sufficiency for, or improves the lives of veterans and their families.

To learn more about Three Oaks Center and its services for veterans, visit its Leader member page.