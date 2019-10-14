Registration Open for TPP Annual Meeting

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Monday, October 14, 2019

Registration is now open for the annual meeting of The Patuxent Partnership on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, starting at 8 am.

The agenda for the annual meeting already includes presentations by Bonnie Green of The Patuxent Partnership; Lisa Swoboda, who is the Senior Director of the Office of Military and Federal Affairs with the Maryland Department of Commerce; and Helga Weschke, Director of Federal Business Relations for the Office of Military and Federal Affairs for the Maryland Department of Commerce.

The meeting will be held at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland building, formerly known as the Southern Maryland Higher Ed Center, Center Hall, Building 2. The building is located at 44219 Airport Road, California.

There is no cost to attend the annual meeting, so save the date now. Advance registration is requested to manage catering and seating. Registration is available here.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.